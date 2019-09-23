Image copyright Anderson family Image caption Joan Anderson worked for many years at schools in the Highlands

Police have named a woman who died following a two-car crash on the Black Isle on Saturday.

Retired teacher Joan Anderson was 63 and lived in the Culbokie area.

Her husband is broadcaster and musician Craig Anderson, who was a BBC Scotland journalist for many years before he retired.

A man and woman in the other car were injured in the the collision, which happened at about 11:40 on the B9160 road near Rosemarkie.

Mr Anderson said: "All of us are in complete shock at the moment. Joan and I were a couple for 43 years, since our student days in Aberdeen and Joan was the most wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

"She loved life and lived it to the full. Even at this early stage the many expressions of support and sympathy we have had from friends and colleagues prove how well loved and respected Joan was."

He added: "In her working life as a teacher she was dedicated and so well regarded professionally. And to our family and friends she was the dearest friend anyone could have wished for."