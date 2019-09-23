Image caption Mairi Bremner has been described as a "passionate advocate" for the Gaelic language and culture

A former Western Isles councillors has died in hospital following an accident in Glasgow.

Mairi Bremner represented Comhairle nan Eilean Siar's Iochdar ward in South Uist from 1979 to 2003.

She held several senior roles at the local authority, including chairwoman of social work from 1986 until she stood down as a councillor.

Mrs Bremner was injured about a week ago and had been receiving hospital treatment in Glasgow.

Flags at comhairle's offices in Balivanich in Benbecula and Stornoway in Lewis have been flying at half-mast.

'Robust campaigner'

In a tribute, the local authority described Mrs Bremner as a "robust campaigner" for her community and a "passionate advocate" for the Gaelic language and culture.

She served for many years on Gaelic development body Comunn na Gaidhlig and the European Bureau of Lesser Used Languages.

Norman Macdonald, convener of the comhairle, said: "Mairi was a tremendous voice for her community, serving in distinguished roles on the comhairle, most notably as chairwoman of social work.

"Mairi was a robust campaigner for her community and for the islands and she was full of compassion and concern for the most vulnerable in our community.

"She was also a leading figure locally and nationally in health and care issues."

Mr Macdonald added: "Our thoughts at this sad time are with Mairi's husband of over 50 years, Robert, her family and her many friends."