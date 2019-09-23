In pictures: Salomon Skyline Scotland
- 23 September 2019
Hundreds of athletes have competed in running events in some of Scotland's highest mountains.
The three-day Salomon Skyline Scotland is held every September in Lochaber.
Friday saw more than 600 athletes compete in the Ben Nevis Ultra and the Mamores Vertical Kilometre.
The Ring of Steall Skyrace was held on Saturday and the Glen Coe Skyline race on Sunday.
Three new trail races - a 5k, 10k and 18k - were also held this year.
