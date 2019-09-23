Image copyright Jack Blundy Image caption Sam Percival making his hump from a pinnacle known as Lord Berkeley's Seat

A base jumper was lucky to survive being blown into a rock face, according to mountain rescuers.

Sam Percival had jumped from a pinnacle 1,030m (3,379ft) up on the An Teallach ridge in Wester Ross.

His parachute was caught by a gust of wind and he was turned around and blown against a face of the pinnacle.

Mr Percival then slid a short distance before coming to a stop. He was able to climb back up to the ridge to join a group of fellow of base jumpers.

He suffered only minor injuries in Thursday's incident at the pinnacle which is known as Lord Berkeley's Seat.

Image copyright Jack Blundy Image caption Mr Percival was blown against a rock face after his parachute was caught by a gust of wind

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter were called to help Mr Percival, an experienced base jumper, safely down from the ridge.

Donald Macrae, Dundonnell team leader, said: "This is the first time we've been called out to a base-jumping incident.

"To say this young man is lucky to be alive is something of an understatement - he must have a guardian angel.

"He came very close indeed to a long vertical drop which he would not have survived."