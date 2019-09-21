Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption The "serious" crash was on the B9160 near Rosemarkie

The emergency services are dealing with a "serious" road crash on the Black Isle in the Highlands.

An air ambulance has been called to the scene, close to Rosemarkie, to assist paramedics, firefighters and police officers.

Two vehicles are believed to have been involved in the collision, which took place at about 11:40.

It has blocked the B9160 road, close to its junction with the A832.