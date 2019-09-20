Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jacqueline Ullmer was last seen at her home in the early hours of 31 August

Police have widened their appeal for sightings of a woman who went missing three weeks ago.

Extensive searches have been made around Carrbridge where Jacqueline Ullmer was last seen at her home in the early hours of 31 August.

Police have now appealed for sightings of the 60-year-old on the day before she vanished.

They believe Ms Ullmer was on the Aviemore to Glenmore Lodge "ski road" between 15:00 and 17:00 on 30 August.

Mountain rescuers, a coastguard helicopter and police divers have been involved in the effort to find her.

The focus of the searches has been in and around Carrbridge, a village in the Cairngorms about seven miles (12km) from Aviemore.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for sightings of Ms Ullmer on the Aviemore to Glenmore Lodge ski road

Insp Vince Tough said: "We have been working to establish Jacqueline's movements before she was reported missing in the hope this could help us build up an overall picture of her circumstances.

"We believe she was in this area at the given times.

"I appreciate that some time has now passed but I would urge people to think back, as well as reviewing any dashcam footage or private CCTV which they may have kept.

"Please let us know as soon as possible if you believe you might have information which could help."

Ms Ullmer is described as being 5ft, 6in tall, of slim build with medium length brown hair. She is believed to have been wearing blue jeans and a jumper.