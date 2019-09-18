Image copyright Getty Images

A community is to take over its historic pavilion after securing major funding.

The Strathpeffer Pavilion has in the past hosted events as diverse as a rally by suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and a performance by Kaiser Chiefs.

The property in Strathpeffer, which opened in 1881, is owned by the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust.

Strathpeffer Pavilion Community Trust has been awarded £485,000 from the Scottish Land Fund to buy the building.

High Life Highland, which has been managing the site since 2017, has come to an agreement with the community trust to continue operating the pavilion.