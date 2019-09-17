Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stefan Sutherland's body was found 11 days after he was reported missing

Police Scotland says it will act on any new information about the death of a Caithness man six years ago.

Stefan Sutherland, 25, disappeared from his home in Lybster on 6 September 2013 and his body was found on a nearby beach 11 days later.

His family believes his death was not accidental and that he was murdered. They have called for an independent review of the case.

Police Scotland has arranged to meet Mr Sutherland's family.

Police, search dogs and a mountain rescue team searched for Mr Sutherland following his disappearance.

His body was discovered by a member of the public on the shoreline near Occumster.

Mr Sutherland's family have been making renewed calls in the Daily Record for a review of police handling of the case.

In a statement, Det Supt Graeme Mackie said: "We have made contact with the family of Stefan Sutherland and have arranged to meet in the near future about their concerns.

"As such, it would be inappropriate to discuss the case further before we have had the opportunity to meet with the family.

"However, I would say that we will continue to act on any new information which is reported to Police Scotland in connection with Stefan's death and I would ask that if anybody has information who never came forward at the time for any reason, please contact the police."