Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dental services for Uist are to be centralised

Dental clinics are to close in Uist and be replaced by a new central "hub", under plans jointly approved by the local health board and council.

Surgeries at Lochmaddy in North Uist and Liniclate in Benbecula are to shut.

A practice in Lochboisdale in South Uist was previously closed and will not re-open.

Dental services are to be centralised at Balivanich in Benbecula, a move criticised by Uist and Barra independent councillors.

They are angry about a loss of local services.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant has backed islanders' calls for a Scottish government inquiry into the decision.

Members of the Western Isles Integration Joint Board, which oversees health care services, failed to reach a majority decision on the future shape of Uist dental services following a vote.

The chief executives of NHS Western Isles and local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar were asked to resolve the dispute and have agreed that the central hub be created.

The health board said: "An implementation plan will be drawn up to give effect to the new model, and will ensure monitoring the effectiveness of the service model as it is rolled out."