A man who died in hospital following a crash the Western Isles last week has been named by police.

Philip Walker, 72, was from Anglesey in Wales and was visiting the islands on holiday.

His campervan and a van collided on Lewis on Wednesday morning on the A858 between Carloway Bridge and the Doune Braes Hotel.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter, which was on exercise in the area, flew Mr Walker to hospital in Stornoway.

He died in Western Isles Hospital on Thursday.

A 60-year-old female passenger in the campervan, the 51 year-old driver of the Ford Transit van and his 31 year-old male passenger were uninjured.

Police have appealed for information.

Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Walker's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Our inquiries remain ongoing and we are continuing to urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any other information to come forward.

"This includes anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident or who may have dashcam footage."