Nurses recruited for Raasay and Skye

Image copyright Andrew Tryon/Geograph Image caption The nurses will work in Raasay and neighbouring Skye

Four new nurses have been recruited to a team providing health care to Raasay and the larger neighbouring island of Skye.

Filling health job posts and retaining staff in the isles has been a challenge in recent years.

NHS Highland said it was "delighted" to have been able to recruit the nurses.

The health board thanked the community of Raasay for its help in promoting the vacancies and the part islanders played in the interview and selection process.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: "The team will work shifts and be on-call overnight.

"There will be sufficient time for these nurses to work in other areas on Skye which is important to maintain and develop skills."

He added: "Accommodation is still an issue on Raasay and we are working with the community to find solutions."