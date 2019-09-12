Image copyright HIE Image caption An artist's impression of the spaceport

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has started the process towards submitting a formal planning application for a spaceport.

The enterprise agency is heading up the £17.5m Space Hub Sutherland project, which would involve launching small satellites into space.

It has lodged a proposal of application notice with the Highland Council.

As part of pre-planning application process, HIE will hold public consultation events from next month.

Planning consent for the spaceport is expected to be sought in December.

Melness Crofters Estate owns the land on the Moine Peninsula and has agreed to HIE's development of it once planning permission has been secured.

The venture is opposed by some who live in the area.

Space Hub Sutherland is among a number of Scottish projects to establish satellite launch sites.

Western Isles local authority - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - has proposed building its Spaceport 1 at Scolpaig on the north-west coast of North Uist.

The Shetland Space Centre project is developing plans for a site in Unst.