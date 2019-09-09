Image copyright Evija Laivina Image caption The project called Beauty Warriors was started two years ago

An artist is exploring body image and social media beauty trends through a photography project.

Latvia-born Evija Laivina, now based in Inverness, started Beauty Warriors while studying an art course at college.

She is now collecting as many unusual beauty improvement tools and gadgets as she can to widen the project.

Her plan is to publish a book telling the story about today's body image problems.

The 40-year-old's project has three parts at the moment.

Image copyright Evija Laivina Image caption Unusual beauty products feature in Laiviana's work

"The first is a portrait series of women wearing beauty tools on the face," she explained.

"The second part is a collection of images with women wearing all sorts of beauty enhancement tools that are designed for the body.

"And the third part is a series of conceptual images in response to the social media beauty trends and plastic surgery trends."

Image copyright Evija Laivina Image caption Beauty Warriors has already featured at an international photography competition

In 2017, Laivina's first phase of her project was recognised in an international photography competition.

An HND Contemporary Art Practice student at Inverness College UHI at the time, she was one of five student photographers to feature in the Student Spotlight category of the LensCulture Portrait Awards.