Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Delny on Thursday

A 46-year-old man is receiving treatment for serious injuries after his car left the A9 and crashed into trees.

The crash, involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, happened close to Delny, near Invergordon, at 15:50 on Thursday.

The man, who was alone in the car, was taken to Inverness' Raigmore Hospital before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for six hours to allow a police investigation.

Sgt Donnie Mackinnon has appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

He said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any witnesses to come forward.

"This includes anyone who may have seen the vehicle, which was travelling north, before the collision happened or who may have seen the car leaving the road.

"I would ask anyone who was on the A9 on Thursday afternoon to review any dashcam footage they may have and let us know if find anything of note."