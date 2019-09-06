Image copyright Getty Images

A union has accused the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) of "seizing" tips given to staff at the charity's Glencoe Visitor Centre in the Highlands.

Prospect said the "several hundreds of pounds" in gratuities given to guides and cafe workers had been classed as donations to the trust.

The union has asked for the money to be given back to staff.

NTS said it had been made aware that some employees were "unclear" about its procedures regards tipping.

Image copyright Google Image caption The trust said it had been made aware some staff at its Glencoe centre were "unclear" on tipping procedures

David Avery, of Prospect, accused the trust of not having a clear policy or signage advising staff about how tips should be handled.

He said: "It appears several hundred pounds given as tips to cafe staff and guides has been seized by the trust and banked as donations.

"We are asking the trust to think again on tips and return the money to staff."

A spokeswoman for NTS said they were currently reviewing their position.

She added: "The trust is a Scottish Living Wage employer and take our responsibilities to our staff seriously.

"We also encourage any visitors who wish to recognise and support the work of our charity to do so by making a donation. We're providing additional collection cans and buckets to make this easier for visitors."

She said the trust was working with staff representatives on the issue of tips.