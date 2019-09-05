A 63-year-old woman who died after being hit by her own car in Strontian, Lochaber, has been named.

Linda MacGillivray died at the scene after being involved in "a collision" with the Honda CRV at about 14:00 on Sunday.

The 63-year-old, who lived in Strontian, was originally from the Isle of Mull.

The accident, which involved no other person or vehicle, happened on an unclassified road at Scotstown.

Sgt David Miller, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Linda's family and friends at this difficult time.

"I would also pass on our gratitude to everyone who has assisted with our inquiry into this tragic incident."