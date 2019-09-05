Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Six three-bedroom family homes have been proposed for Staffin in Skye

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help cover the cost of building affordable homes and a new medical centre in north east Skye.

Staffin Community Trust hopes to draw support from Scotland, and also North America, Australia and New Zealand.

It has also appealed to film companies that have shot scenes for movies in Skye to donate.

The trust plans to construct six three-bedroom family homes, the clinic and business units next year.

It is working with the Highlands Small Communities Housing Trust and Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association on the project.

Staffin Community Council and Staffin Hall Community Association support the effort to provide housing for young families in Staffin.

Hugh Ross, Staffin Community Trust development officer, said: "The trust eagerly looks forward to the day when families move into the homes and the welcome noise of children playing in the gardens can be heard."