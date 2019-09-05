Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee was among the airports closed by strike in July

Air traffic controllers working for Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) have rejected the latest pay offer from the company.

The Prospect union members and the Scottish government-owned airports operator have been in a long-running dispute over pay.

The controllers are continuing a work-to-rule and no further strike action has been proposed at this stage.

Hial said it was disappointed by the controllers' decision.

Further discussions are planned.

A work-to-rule has been in place since April.

In July, the travel plans of thousands of passengers were disrupted by 24-hour strikes at Inverness, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Dundee, Stornoway and Benbecula airports.

The six airports were also closed by a strike in May.