Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A second man was rescued from Loch Lochy and taken to hospital

A man has died after his canoe capsized on a loch in Lochaber.

The 28-year-old got into difficulty in Loch Lochy near Fort William on Monday afternoon.

HM Coastguard teams and a coastguard helicopter went to his aid, along with a local boat, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, who had also gone into the water, was rescued and taken to Fort William's Belford Hospital. He was later released from hospital.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said there was also a dog in the canoe.

The two men and the dog were recovered by the crew of the boat.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and police were also called to the scene.