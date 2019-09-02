Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Businessman Brian Haggas said Harris Tweed was an 'integral part' of the Western Isles

The owner of one of the largest Harris Tweed producers in the Western Isles has handed control of the business to its manager.

Yorkshire businessman Brian Haggas took over Kenneth Mackenzie Ltd in Stornoway in 2006. He is now taking retirement.

He said he had given ownership of the mill to local manager Alex Lockerby as a gift to prevent it from being bought by "financial vultures".

The mill employs 30 people and produces about 25% of all Harris Tweed.

In a letter to the workforce, Mr Haggas said he had sought to protect the business from being taken over by people who might "strip out all the cash, leaving the company bankrupt".

He said Harris Tweed was "integral part" of the Western Isles and should be owned and produced by islanders, with any profits remaining the isles for the benefit of their residents.

In a statement, Mr Lockerby said he was "astounded" by Mr Haggas' generosity.