A Western Isles seaweed company has secured a deal to sell its products to food and drink businesses in continental Europe.

Seaweed & Co employs 15 people in the Isle of Lewis.

It harvests, dries and mills seaweed for use as an ingredient in a variety of foods and drinks.

The firm has signed a new agreement with distribution company Univar Solutions to export to countries including Denmark, France and Germany.

The UK government and Seaweed & Co said Brexit would have no effect on the deal.

Seaweed & Co already sells its products in the UK, Israel, South Korea, Australia, Canada and the US.

It has plans to expand its business in Asia.

Founder and managing director Craig Rose said the company had spent four years developing its range and supply chain.

Seaweed & Co has harvesting rights from the Crown Estate, which owns shoreline across the Western Isles.

HM Trade Commissioner for Europe, Andrew Mitchell, has welcomed the company's new deal to distribute across the continent.