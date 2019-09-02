A 63-year-old woman has died after being hit by her own car in Strontian, Lochaber.

Police said she died at the scene after being involved in "a collision" with the Honda CRV at about 14:00 on Sunday.

The accident, which involved no other person or vehicle, happened on an unclassified road at Scotstown.

Sgt David Miller said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time."