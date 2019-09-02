Image copyright Kyle RNLI Image caption Kyle RNLI with Eilean Donan Castle in the background

A tourist was rescued after falling into the sea while taking a photograph of Eilean Donan Castle.

The man had stopped in a lay-by near the castle and was standing on rocks when he fell on Sunday morning.

Against a strong current, he managed to get to the rocky shoreline while his partner ran about a quarter of a mile to the castle to raise the alarm.

A paramedic stayed with the man until Kyle lifeboat took him to a waiting ambulance at Dornie's slipway.

Kyle RNLI said the tourist was injured and was also extremely cold and wet. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Stornoway Coastguard helicopter also responded to the incident.

A Kyle RNLI spokesman said: "The currents are extremely strong in that area. However, he managed to get to the shore and hold on until help could arrive."