Image copyright RNLI Image caption The RNLI has sought names to fill a special decal on Invergordon's new lifeboat

A Highlands lifeboat station's new craft is to feature the RNLI's first "sea-going memorial".

Invergordon's Shannon class lifeboat is due to be ready for service early next year.

The RNLI has offered its supporters the chance to have the names of loved ones written inside the operational numbers on the hull of the new lifeboat.

The RNLI, which has asked for a small donation with each suggestion, said there was room for thousands of names.

Invergordon's current Trent class lifeboat is operated by a 20-volunteer crew. The station also has eight operational volunteers.

The lifeboat was launched 20 times in 2018 rescuing 13 people.