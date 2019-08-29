Image copyright Inverness Angling Club Image caption The cub was found exhausted on a bank of the River Ness

An otter cub is in the care of an animal welfare charity after being rescued by an angler.

James Buchanan, from Kirkintilloch, was visiting Little Isle Pool, an Inverness Angling Club-managed fishing spot on the Ness, early on Wednesday morning.

He heard what sounded like screams from the opposite bank of the river and a fellow angler pointed him towards the distressed cub.

Mr Buchanan picked it up and it is now being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

It is believed the cub became separated from its mother and siblings by high water on the Ness last week.

Mr Buchanan found the otter lying partly on the river bank and "utterly exhausted".

Image copyright Inverness Angling Club Image caption James Buchanan wrapped the cub in his shirt

He said: "I got a couple of bites when trying to pick it up so I took off my shirt and wrapped it up in that.

"It settled down as I walked up to the anglers' hut. We alerted the SSPCA and an officer came and took it into their care."

Alex Elliott, of Inverness Angling Club, said: "We enjoy seeing the otters on the river.

"James did a really good job in rescuing this cub. Hopefully, it will make a full recovery and return to its native river."