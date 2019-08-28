Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The devices provide access to systems previously only available on a police station computer

Police in the Highlands and Islands have been equipped with high-tech devices to speed up operational duties.

The smartphones provide access to systems which previously had to be done at a computer in a police station.

Police Scotland said officers would now be able to spend "more time in communities, dealing with incidents and supporting victims of crime".

The mobile phone-sized devices were first introduced in Tayside in June and in north east Scotland in July.

Eventually, 10,000 Police Scotland personnel will be issued the devices under the Scottish government part-funded £21m Mobile Working Project.

The mobiles have apps enabling officers carry out checks and file crime reports.

Officers can also type statements directly to the device through the use of a digital notebook function.

Highland and Islands divisional commander, Ch Supt George Macdonald, said the introduction of the mobile technology was a "major milestone" for policing in the region.