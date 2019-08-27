Image copyright Paul Fairweather family Image caption Paul Fairweather's relatives said they had been devastated by his death

A man from Caithness has been found guilty of murdering his friend over a £40 drug debt.

Paul Cannop denied stabbing 32-year-old Paul Fairweather to death in Thurso last November, claiming he acted in self defence after Mr Fairweather came at him with a knife.

But a jury at the High Court in Glasgow did not believe the 25-year-old.

A fatal knife blow to Mr Fairweather's chest went through the sac around his heart and cut his pulmonary artery.

The court heard that the two men had quarrelled the previous day about a drug debt Cannop claimed he was owed by Mr Fairweather.

There had been a fist fight and Mr Fairweather had a tooth knocked out.

'Heard a scuffle'

Hours later Cannop stabbed Mr Fairweather at a property in Holborn Avenue.

At the time Mr Fairweather was on the phone to his sister.

She heard Cannop tell Mr Fairweather he owed him £40 and then heard a scuffle.

After his death, Mr Fairweather was described as a "much-loved dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle and a friend to many".

Judge Lord Woolman deferred sentence on Cannop until next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The judge will then fix the number of years he must spend behind bars before being eligible for parole.