US Marines aircraft cause a stir in the Highlands
- 27 August 2019
Two of the US military's most unusual aircraft have been carrying out training over the Highlands.
The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey has rotors at the end of each wing allowing it to take-off and land vertically.
The two US Marine Corps Ospreys were spotted on Monday over Inverness, Westhill and Newtonmore.
The aircraft landed briefly at Inverness Airport before taking off vertically.