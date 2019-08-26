Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened near Lochailort

A 60-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash involving three motorbikes in the Highlands.

The collision happened on the A830 near Lochailort in Lochaber at about 15:00 on Sunday.

The man was flown by air ambulance to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Two other men were hurt in the crash.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses, and dashcam footage from around the time of the crash.

Witnesses have also been sought after two bikers died in a crash in South Lanarkshire on Saturday.

Two men, aged 62 and 60, were killed in the collision on the A73 near Hyndford Bridge, Lanark.