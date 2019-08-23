Image copyright Google Image caption Allison Heap was found to be five times the legal drink limit when she arrived for work

A serving police officer has been banned from the road after driving to work five times the legal limit.

Allison Heap arrived in her car at the Old Perth Road complex in Inverness at 08:00 on 1 October last year.

Colleagues smelled alcohol on her breath after she parked and went to her office.

She was breathalysed almost two hours later and had 115 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 22mgs.

The 51-year-old mother-of-two from Maryburgh was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £800 at Inverness Sheriff Court .

'Error of judgement'

Fiscal depute Roderick Urquhart told the court: "She drove into the divisional headquarters car park and it became apparent when she spoke to colleagues that she had been drinking. So the usual breath test was carried out."

Defence solicitor John MacColl said on Heap's behalf: "She is a serving police officer and is currently suspended. She apologises for the error of judgement. There is no other particular plea of mitigation I can make.

"She has suffered medically as a result and is under the care of various doctors. She has also been referred for alcohol treatment."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware of the outcome of the case and a report will be made to Deputy Chief Constable for People and Professionalism Fiona Taylor for consideration of misconduct proceedings."