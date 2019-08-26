Image copyright Andrew Bulloch Image caption An image of a football pitch in Eriskay has won Andrew Bulloch prizes and a phone call from Fifa

An Edinburgh teenager is amassing awards and praise for his photographs of Scottish landscapes.

Andrew Bulloch's interest in photography was piqued by a wild camping trip with his family on Rannoch Moor four years ago.

An image of remote Loch Ossian taken using a "point-and-shoot" camera given to Andrew as a Christmas present was shortlisted in the Scottish Nature Photography Awards, and published in the awards' yearbook.

To encourage this new interest in photography, Andrew was given a 10-year-old digital camera by his father Grant.

His dad asked that he set the camera to manual and then learn how to use it.

Image copyright Andrew Bulloch Image caption A skate park in Musselburgh with a display of the Northern Lights in the background

Andrew has not looked back since and, now 17, has racked up a trove of awards along the way.

They include runner-up and category prizes in Scottish and UK-wide photography awards.

A photograph taken during a powerful display of the Aurora Borealis earned Andrew the UK Take-A-View Young Landscape Photographer of the Year Award.

He and his family had headed to Musselburgh to get a better view of the Northern Lights.

They came across a deserted skate park and the teenager photographed it with the aurora in the background.

Image copyright Andrew Bulloch Image caption Andrew has been taken photographs since he was 13

A picture of a football pitch in Eriskay in the Western Isles has drawn international attention to Andrew's work.

The image taken on a "grim day" of weather won him a prize in the Scottish Nature Photography Awards, the title of Young Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year and a phone call from football's international governing body Fifa.

Fifa has described Eriskay's pitch as one of the eight most unique places in the world to play football.

Image copyright Andrew Bulloch Image caption Andrew's work has seen him rack up runner-up and overall winner prizes

Staff at Fifa spotted Andrew's photograph and called to ask if it could be featured on their social media accounts.

Andrew, who has played football since primary school, was delighted. Requests to buy prints have also arrived from as far afield as Indiana in the US.

The teenager continues to juggle his photography with school studies and playing football. He held his first solo exhibition in April.

Image copyright Andrew Bulloch Image caption Scottish landscapes are the focus of Andrew's photography

All images copyright of Andrew Bulloch.