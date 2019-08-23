Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Thursday on the Carr Road near Carrbridge

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision involving a tractor.

The 43-year-old man was injured in the crash on the Carr Road near Carrbridge at about 19:15 on Thursday.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland has sought witnesses to the incident which happened close to the Carr Road's junction with the A938.

Sgt David Miller said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and anyone who may be able to help is asked to come forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the tractor or a group of bicycles on the road prior to the collision to get in touch."