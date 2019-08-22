Image copyright DSRL Image caption Dounreay's incident control room was set up after the electricity supply was disrupted

A nuclear power complex was among sites affected by a power cut caused by a lightning strike, it has emerged.

Supplies in part of Caithness were disrupted during bad weather on 17 June.

The operators of Dounreay said there was a short loss of supply to the site near Thurso.

Dounreay's incident control room was set up and operators said there was no risk to people or the environment. The site's regulators were informed.

There was not a direct strike on the experimental nuclear power plant.

The site of Britain's former centre of nuclear fast reactor research and development, Dounreay is in the process of being decommissioned and the land cleaned up.

An interim end state, when the decommissioning work has been completed, is expected to be reached between 2030 and 2033.