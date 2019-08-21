Inverness riverside installation given go-ahead
Councillors have voted in favour of going ahead with a controversial riverside arts installation.
Curving walls have been proposed for opposite banks of the River Ness in Inverness.
The project, a replacement for a controversial plan for a £300,000 giant see-saw-like installation, is opposed by a local campaign.
Highland Council had suspended work on the new £240,000 installation to allow for a fresh debate on the project.
The local authority's City of Inverness committee voted in favour of progressing with it at a special meeting on Tuesday.
Called My Ness, the new design was approved by officials under delegated powers and emerged following a councillors' vote in July 2016 not to proceed with the see-saw-like The Gathering Place.
Concerns were raised by some councillors and members of the public about the safety of the original design, a pier which would have gently tilted up and down.
Opponents of the new design believe it will spoil the landscape of the riverside.
The riverside project is funded by £305,000 from Creative Scotland, £250,000 from the City of Inverness Common Good Fund, £66,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and £106,000 from Highland Council.
It is managed by the Inverness City Arts Working Group on the council's behalf.