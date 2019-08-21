Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grieg Seafood runs five farms in Skye

A Norwegian seafood firm is assessing the future operation of its fish farms in Skye.

Grieg Seafood has five farms and employs 21 people on the north west of the island.

The majority of the Bergen-based company's production in Scotland is in Shetland.

It said interaction between the sites was a challenge because of the distance involved and was assessing "strategic alternatives" to its Skye operations.

Greig Seafood chief executive Andreas Kvame said the jobs in Skye should not be affected.

He said: "This is a process of exploration and we cannot guarantee that it will result in any specific outcome.

"We value our 21 talented employees on Skye and understand that this situation creates a degree of uncertainty for them.

"We do not envisage that this process will lead to the loss of any jobs."

Grieg Seafood is the largest salmon farmer in Shetland where it employs 166 people.