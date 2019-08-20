BT plans to remove 110 Highlands phone boxes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Durness is among the communities that could lose phone boxes

Telecoms giant BT has proposed removing 110 public pay phones from across the Highlands.

Phones in or near Alness, Applecross, Aviemore, Contin, Durness, Fort Augustus, Inverness and Thurso are among those earmarked to go.

Highland Council has begun an online public consultation on the plans - a requirement of the communications regulator Ofcom.

Further consultations will take place before any phones are removed.

Highland Council said BT had singled out the phones because they were used infrequently.

BT has placed notices in the affected phone boxes.

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson urged communities involved to respond to the consultation.

She said: "Let's be clear that this is BT's proposals that we are consulting on and Highland Council is keen to know public opinion on all of these phones

"It's important that as many people as possible reply to the survey so that we can build an accurate picture of individuals' and community views and needs."