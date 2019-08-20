Image copyright Liam Colgan family Image caption Liam Colgan studied music and played in bands in Glasgow and Inverness

A new memorial fund to help young musicians has been set up by the family of a Scot who died during his brother's stag weekend in Germany.

Liam Colgan, 29, from Inverness, went missing in Hamburg in the early hours of 10 February 2018, sparking a major effort by his family to find him.

His body was recovered 10 weeks later from the city's river Elbe.

Mr Colgan studied music at colleges in Alness and Perth and played in bands in Glasgow and Inverness.

The new fund will support two awards to help young people in their studies of songwriting or music production.

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) is supporting the initiative.

Mr Colgan's father Brian Colgan said: "Liam's family and close friends were devastated by his untimely death.

"I wanted to find a way of ensuring that something positive came out of this devastation."

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Colgan's disappearance sparked a major effort by his family to find him

UHI's Peter Honeyman said: "We remember Liam as an inspirational and highly committed performer and composer who impressed us all at Perth College UHI with his enthusiasm and energy.

"Songwriting was his passion and we are delighted that this generous award will allow others to further pursue their own ambitions and dreams.

"Liam's memory will live on in this award and the work of those who benefit from it."

Mr Colgan, who worked as a postman, received an HNC in music at North Highland College UHI Alness campus.

He went on to gain a BA (Hons) in popular musical performance at Perth College UHI in 2010.

At university he joined the band Waterday and played a number of venues in Glasgow, including King Tuts.

He later formed a two-piece band, Old Old Wooden Ship, before continuing to perform as a solo artist.

Mr Colgan was on his brother Eamonn's stag weekend when he vanished. His death was described as a "tragic accident".