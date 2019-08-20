Image copyright Gillian Frampton/HIE Image caption The Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm is the largest in Scotland

More than 100 supply chain companies will gather in Inverness to discuss upcoming work opportunities for offshore wind projects.

The one-day membership event is organised by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and the DeepWind cluster.

It will be held at Inverness College UHI, on Wednesday.

The networking day will feature developer updates, and presentations from large wind companies.

Last month Scotland's largest offshore wind farm was officially opened by Prince Charles.

SSE's 588MW Beatrice site which is located about eight miles (13km) off the coast of Wick, can generate enough energy to power 450,000 homes.

Another giant wind farm, the 950MW Moray East project, is currently under construction.

Wind power

The DeepWind offshore wind cluster was established by HIE and Scottish Enterprise, to help Scottish companies tap into the offshore wind market and highlight opportunities of the supply chain.

HIE's deep wind cluster manager Paul O'Brien said: "This is new territory for HIE and Scottish Enterprise as we help create an energy industry cluster.

"From a standing start in April this year it has now reached 150 members and this growth looks set to continue."

Edinburgh based EDP Renewables and Engie are the lead partners in delivering the two of the largest offshore wind projects in the world, the Moray East and its sister project, the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Dan Finch, managing director of EDPR Renewables said: "Events such as these can help to support organisations, making sure that they are ready and able to provide the required services - at a competitive cost and scale."