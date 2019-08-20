Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A830 at about 12:45 on Monday

A man who died following a five vehicle crash on the Highlands' A830 road has been named.

Matthew Duncan, 23, from Fort William, was the driver of a red Audi RS3 involved in the collision.

The crash happened at about 12:45 on Monday near Fassfern at Loch Eil, between Fort William and Glenfinnan.

Five other people were taken to hospital for treatment, for injuries described as "non life-threatening" by police.

Four ambulances, a trauma team and two air ambulances were sent to the crash.

Police said the collision also involved a black Subaru Impreza, a white Renault Clio, a silver Ford S Max and a blue VW Transporter which was parked in a nearby lay-by.

The road was closed until about 23:10 to allow for a police investigation of the scene.

'Understanding and patience'

Sgt Donnie Mackinnon, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected but particularly with Mr Duncan's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances and anyone who hasn't yet spoken to a police officer is urged to come forward.

"I would particularly urge anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles prior to the collision or who may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries makes contact."

He added: "Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1599 of 19 August.

"I would also thank everyone who had their journey affected by the road closure for their understanding and patience."