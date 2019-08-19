Highlands & Islands

Four-vehicle crash between Fort William and Glenfinnan

A four-vehicle crash has closed the A830 road between Fort William and Glenfinnan.

The collision happened at about 12:45 near Fassfern at Loch Eil. Police said emergency services were at the scene.

There are no details at this stage on casualties.

Police Scotland has asked motorists to avoid the area.