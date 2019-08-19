Four-vehicle crash between Fort William and Glenfinnan
- 19 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A four-vehicle crash has closed the A830 road between Fort William and Glenfinnan.
The collision happened at about 12:45 near Fassfern at Loch Eil. Police said emergency services were at the scene.
There are no details at this stage on casualties.
Police Scotland has asked motorists to avoid the area.