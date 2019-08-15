Image copyright SNS Image caption Iain Vigurs joined Ross County in 2009

Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs has admitted punching nightclub staff and trying to head-butt a police officer.

The incident happened on February 3, 2019, when six police officers were called to arrest the drunken Scottish Premier League footballer.

Police said Vigurs turned violent after he was thrown out of an Inverness nightclub.

He was fined a total of £1,000, and ordered to pay £100 per week.

The footballer did not appear before Sheriff David Sutherland on Thursday and instead pleaded guilty by letter.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Bank Street after reports of the Scottish Premier League footballer had become violent with bar staff.

Fiscal depute Roderick Urquart had told the court that Vigurs was refused service at the Johnny Foxes club because he had too much to drink.

Mr Urquart said: "He became argumentative and aggressive towards a member of bar staff and when another came to assist, he punched him on the face."

During the incident in February, police were called and arrived at the scene within five minutes and by that time Vigurs had been restrained by bar staff.

Vigurs had already punched a member of the club's staff and then attempted to head-butt a female police officer.

He added: "He was arrested but kept tensing his body and behaving aggressively. It took six constables to ensure he was properly arrested and he attempted to head-butt one constable while handcuffed to the ground and attempting to get up."

Vigurs, 31, admitted assaulting a door steward as well as resisting and obstructing the police as they attempted to restrain him.