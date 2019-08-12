Schoolboy injured in castle gully fall

Image copyright Wick RNLI Image caption The alarm at Castle Sinclair Girnigoe, near Wick, was raised at about 17:00

A French schoolboy has been seriously injured after falling into a gully near a castle in the Highlands while the tide was coming in.

The alarm was raised at about 17:00 when the 14-year-old became stuck in an "inaccessible location" at Castle Sinclair Girnigoe, near Wick.

He had fallen up to 15ft down the ravine with an incoming tide.

Image copyright Wick RNLI Image caption The 14-year-old was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

A multi-agency rescue included the coastguard, the RNLI, police and ambulance service.

The teenager was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with head injuries by a coastguard helicopter.

Police Scotland described his condition as serious but not life-threatening.

Image copyright Wick RNLI Image caption A multi-agency team was involved in the rescue

John Taylor, Wick RNLI Lifeboat press officer, said: 'We would like to extend our best wishes to the casualty for a full and speedy recovery.

"This evening's call out highlighted the good teamwork between the various emergency services teams."