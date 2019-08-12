Image copyright Donald MacLeod Image caption Actors re-enacted scenes from the Jacobites rising and World War Two

The 250th anniversary of Fort George - the imposing 18th Century artillery fortification near Inverness - has been celebrated with a festival.

The Festival at the Fort featured a programme of family-friendly activities and historical re-enactments.

Managed by Historic Environmental Scotland (HES) it focused on the Jacobite rising and the fort's construction.

It also featured a 1940s Second World War zone with tents and vehicles.

The fort was built in the wake of the Battle of Culloden to act as a base for King George II's army.

Designed by Lieutenant-General William Skinner, it was constructed by the Adam family of architects.

Image copyright Donald MacLeod Image caption Visitors were able to get a glimpse into the past.

It took almost 22-years to complete, by which time the Jacobite threat had ended but it has remained as a base for the British Army for the last 250 years.

Visitors who attended were able to learn about the role Fort George played during World War Two when it was used as a training base.

Families could also have a go at making their own model of Fort George using Lego bricks.

Image copyright Donald MacLeod Image caption Fort George was built on the southern shores of the Inner Moray Firth at Ardersier, near Inverness, on the orders of King George II

Gillian Urquhart, events manager at HES, said: "Fort George is one of the most outstanding fortifications in Europe. This is a fantastic chance for anyone who has never visited before to discover why and how it was constructed and find out more about its present-day use."

The weekend event also had musical performances from RAF Lossiemouth Pipes & Drums, Fèis Rois Ceilidh Trail, Inverness Military Wives Choir and The Margaret Stewart Trio, as well as Highland Dancing displays and parachute displays.