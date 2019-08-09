Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Fahey was killed in the crash on Tuesday evening

Police have released the name of a cyclist killed in a crash in Fort William on Tuesday.

He was Eoin Fahey, 33, from Corofin, County Galway in the Republic of Ireland.

The collision was at about 19:35 on the A830 in the Blar Mhor area of the Highland town, and involved an HGV.

The driver of the lorry was not injured. Police officers are continuing to investigate the crash and have renewed their appeal for information.

Sgt Ewan Calder said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Fahey's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this collision and I am grateful to everyone who has assisted with these inquiries so far.

"I would continue to ask anyone who has information but has not yet spoken to police to call 101."