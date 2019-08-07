Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carrbridge was one of the areas to be affected by flooding

Torrential rain has caused flooding and landslides in the Highlands, disrupting roads and rail travel in some areas.

Many roads were left under several inches of water in Inverness and Culloden on Wednesday morning after the overnight downpour.

Landslides closed the B852 road between Dores and Foyers, and the B862 between Dores and Torness.

Flooding at Carrbridge also closured the railway line between Perth and Inverness.

ScotRail said services were now running as scheduled between Inverness and Aviemore, although there may still be some delays and alterations.

Meanwhile, the West Highland line remains closed after flooding north of Crianlarich washed the track-bed and ballast out from under the railway earlier this week.

Image caption Some roads in Inverness were flooded after the overnight rain

A number of homes in Inverness were damaged by flood water on Wednesday morning.

The accident and emergency waiting room at Raigmore Hospital had to be closed due to water leaking through the roof.

However, the A&E department itself was unaffected and NHS Highland said the hospital remained fully operational.

Water also caused electrical problems at Inverness Library, although High Life Highland said its book collections had not been damaged.

A Met Office yellow warning for further heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of the Highlands and north east Scotland is in place until 07:00 on Thursday.