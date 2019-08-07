Image copyright Google

A cyclist has died after a crash involving a lorry in Fort William.

The 33-year-old was travelling in the same direction as the lorry, eastbound on the A830 at Blar Mhor, when the collision happened on Tuesday at about 19:30.

Emergency services were alerted but the man died at the scene.

The lorry driver was uninjured. The incident resulted in the road being closed for more than five hours to allow accident investigations.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.