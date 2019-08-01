Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Capaldi is among this year's headline acts at Bella

The 16th Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has opened.

Held on the Belladrum Estate near Beauly, it is the Highlands' biggest music event with capacity for 20,000 people.

This year's headline acts include Elbow, Chvrches, Lewis Capaldi and Tom Odell.

Singer Jess Glynne is to bring the festival to a close on Saturday night.