Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are concerns the EU exit date of 31 October will affect west and north coast lamb sales

The date for the UK leaving the EU is a concern for Highlands livestock producers, an organiser of the region's biggest agricultural show has said.

Thousands of exhibitors and visitors have arrived in Muir of Ord for the main day of the Black Isle Show.

Rod Mackenzie, the show's company secretary, said Brexit's 31 October was a concern to many attending the 183-year-old event.

He said it would come at the peak of livestock sales in the Highlands.

Mr Mackenzie said: "The main worry among livestock farmers is the price of their commodity.

"The 31st of October couldn't be a worst date for a changeover or a trade tariff to come in, whatever it maybe, because that is the peak of the livestock sales season in the north of Scotland."

Calves and lambs raised on the west and north coasts are bought by farmers in east and southern Scotland and also England. The animals are then fed on these farms until they are ready for the food market.

Image caption This year's Black Isle Show has a near-record entry of sheep

Mr Mackenzie said the 31 October was already causing uncertainty for buyers and their worries were filtering back to those preparing to sell their stock.

He said: "A lot of farmers I have spoken to that feed lambs through the winter and spring want to buy lambs, but they don't know what to pitch the price to buy them.

"There is nothing known on the horizon and that is the problem.

"Lamb prices were fairly good last year and the year before, but this year it doesn't augur well for the sales season when there is so much uncertainty."

The Black Isle Show opened on Wednesday and over its two days draws a crowd of about 30,000 people.

Its sheep competition has attracted a near-record entry of 1,100 animals, while 300 cattle will be exhibited.