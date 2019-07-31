Image copyright Google Image caption The collision on the A9 happened just before 08:30

A woman has died and another was injured in a three-car crash on the A9 in the Highlands.

The 20-year-old was the driver and sole occupant of a Nissan Micra involved in the collision which happened just before 08:30 north of Dornoch.

The injured woman was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf. She was treated at the scene, about half a mile south of The Mound junction.

The driver of an Alfa Romeo was uninjured.

The road has been closed to allow for a police investigation and diversions were put in place.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash.

Sgt Alan Henderson said: "Our thoughts are with the young woman's family and friends.

"We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and this investigation is at an early stage.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles prior to the collision or who has any other information which could assist our enquiries to come forward."

He added: "Anyone who was on the road around that time and may have dashcam footage is asked to review it and pass on anything of note."