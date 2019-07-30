Highlands & Islands

Boys rescued from sandbank cut off by tide at Nairn

  • 30 July 2019

Two teenage boys had to be rescued from a sandbank off Nairn late on Monday night after becoming cut off by the rising tide..

Invergordon RNLI lifeboat and a fast inshore rescue boat from Findhorn along with a coastguard team were sent to the scene at about 23:00.

The boys were helped to safety after midnight and were checked by paramedics at the scene.

The current condition of the boys is not known.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites